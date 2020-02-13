Digital Exclusive: February is National Children’s Dental Health Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – February is National Children’s Dental Health Month.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding parents that the key to a healthy smile is early preventive care.

This year’s theme is “Fluoride in water prevents cavities! Get it from the tap!”

Officials said water fluoridation is a method that has proven to decrease dental decay.

In Iowa, 90%, or over 1.6 million, of the population that are on community water systems receive fluoridated water.

IDPH said that 485 systems serve more than 260,000 Iowans are below the recommended level of 0.7 mg/L.

IDPH said that kids should use fluoridated water and brushing twice a day to help prevent painful cavities.

Officials recommend that kids should have regular dental visits by the time they reach the age of one.

It’s also the 75th year of community water fluoridation, which has been recognized by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as one of the ten public health achievements of the 20th Century.

