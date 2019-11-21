Digital Exclusive: Early checked deer numbers are up in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The preliminary numbers for deer check-in have shown that Nebraska’s harvest numbers are up about 8% compared to last year’s opening weekend of firearm season.

During this year’s opening weekend of the November firearm season, of November 16 and November 17, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s northeast district check stations recorded 17% more deer than 2018.

The number of checked deer went up 9% in the southeast district, up 3% in the northwest district, and up 5% in the southwest district.

“Many factors can be related to the higher numbers of checked deer,” said Luke Meduna, Big Game Program Manager for Games and Parks. “While there is still some corn standing in the fields, the nice weather contributed to lots of hunters getting into the field and harvesting deer.”

Meduna also added that the warmer temperatures do not allow hunters to hang their deer carcasses for extended periods of time.

Hunters need to get the deer broken down and cooled quickly to avoid spoilage.

Deer cannot be broken down any further than quarters before the completion of the check-in process.

“While some hunters reported slower activity than normal, many hunters also reported excellent rutting activity,” Meduna said. “Deer activity isn’t constant across a unit or even a single property, but can be quite variable by location and day.”

Many of the units, including Loup East and Frenchman, had additional antlerless permits and/or bonus tags added for 2019.

Some of the reminders that Nebraska Game and Parks Commissions has for hunter that are still in the field until the firearm season ends on November 24:

Make sure that safety is the highest priority – Know what your target is and what is behind your target. Be aware of where your weapon’s muzzle is pointed at all times.

It is illegal to duplicate permits – Only hard copy permits are allowed; no electronic deer permits allowed.

Firearm deer hunters and archers harvesting deer during the November firearm season must deliver their deer to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the after the season ends. To find a list and map of check stations, click here. Notch the carcass tag on your permit immediately upon harvesting a deer.

Many check stations in the northeast and northwest are collecting lymph nodes for chronic wasting disease testing. Hunters that are interested in the test results can click here. It will take four to six weeks for results to be available.

In the state of Nebraska, a person MUST have permission to enter private property to hunt.

For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org.