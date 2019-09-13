Digital Exclusive: Dora the Explorer surprises kids at UnityPoint Health St. Lukes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dora and special guest Courtney bring happiness to kids who are staying in the pediatric floors of hospitals in towns Nick Jr. Live! stops at.

Dora the Explorer and Courtney made today’s special stop at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s to help bring the show to the kids who can’t make it to the live show this weekend.

They spent time playing with Cameron, the only child who was able to see them today; as well as, read to him and teach him how to say certain words in Spanish.

Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music! will be at the Orpheum Theater this weekend on Saturday September 14 and Sunday the 15. There will be a total of three shows throughout the weekend, two on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and one on Sunday at 2 p.m. The show itself is an interactive stage show, perfect for young kids and their families.

Tickets are still available for purchase online and at the box office at the Orpheum. You can purchase tickets online at http://orpheumlive.com/ or https://www.nickjrlive.com/ .