Digital Exclusive: Day after Christmas one of the busiest shopping days

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – December 26 falls in the top 10 busiest shopping days of the year according to ShopperTrak, a company that evaluates online and in-store shopping patterns.

According to ShopperTrak, December 26 is the third busiest shopping day of the year under Black Friday and the last Saturday prior to Christmas.

The day after Christmas is commonly known for exchanging Christmas gifts and spending gift cards people received as gifts.

The top ten busiest shopping days of the 2019 year/ holiday season according to ShopperTrak are:

Black Friday – November 29 The final Saturday before Christmas – December 21 The day after Christmas – December 26 Two Saturdays before Christmas – December 14 The Saturday following Black Friday – November 30 The final Sunday before Christmas – December 22 The final Monday before Christmas – December 23 The Saturday after Christmas – December 28 The Friday after Christmas – December 27 The first Saturday in December – December 7



This year, gift card sales during the Christmas holiday shopping season were expected to be more than $31 billion in the US, according to CardHub.com.

The combination of clearance prices and the “free money” on the gift cards creates a “Black Friday-esque” sales opportunity.

Retailers hope that customers get taken in by the deals and purchase more items while they are making returns and/ or exchanges.

With these sales, those making returns or exchanging items, and those spending gift cards, stores the day after Christmas may be busier than normal.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has provided some tips for those who are looking to return or exchange gifts, as well as tips to help with future gift buying.

Tips to help make returns and exchanges go faster include:

⦁ Understanding the policy returns: Understand that policies may be different than what you are used to during the holiday season, and may exclude certain items like items that were purchased on sale.

⦁ Keep your gift receipt if given one (or your receipt) and the original packaging: A lot of stores will only accept returns and exchanges with a receipt or gift receipt, along with the original packaging; while some stores may accept returns without a receipt but will give you store credit instead of money back.

⦁ Bring your ID: Having your ID will help you and stores avoid holiday scams. Some stores may even require you to have your ID along with the original form of payment.

⦁ Make returns in a timely fashion: Almost all return and exchange policies are valid for a specific time frame, but during the holiday season, some stores may change up their time frame to return items, so make returns or exchanges as soon as you can.

Knowing the store’s return/ exchange policy during the holiday season is very important as some stores change their policies.

According to ShopperTrak, Target will take returns with a receipt up to 90 days after the purchase, and if you don’t have a receipt shoppers can get a store credit instead; while other stores like Wal-Mart, Best Buy and Apple have stricter and tighter deadlines, with less than 15 days to return specific items like electronics.

Wal-Mart and Best Buy have made returns easier given their policy change during the holidays, they give 15 days from December 26 for items that have were purchased from the end of October to Christmas time.

Following these tips will help you and others make the day after Christmas shopping less hectic and more enjoyable for all.

Always remember, be kind and patient as many are trying to make returns or exchanges and spend their gift cards.