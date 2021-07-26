Digital Exclusive: Community of Le Mars ready for county fair as RAGBRAI rides off

LE MARS, Neb. (KCAU) – With RAGBRAI over in Le Mars, the community is now preparing the fairgrounds for the upcoming County Fair.

Recently, The Plymouth County Fairgrounds, where the event will be held was like a campground for RAGBRAI riders, yet it looks like no one has been there.

“We came in on Sunday; it was pristine, it was perfect, they did a wonderful job. So, hats off to the RAGBRAI Committee, the City of Le Mars. They were just tuned in, well done, and we are perfectly ready for our fair to kick off on this Wednesday,” said Candice Nash, Plymouth County Fair Board Member.

Nash as well as the other members were able to work alongside the RAGBRAI planning committee to make sure things went smoothly.

This included making changes to when they normally start setting up the fairgrounds.

“What we did as a fair board, we just decided we got to move our schedule up a week. So, everything we would do two weeks out, we did three weeks out. Everything we would do one week out, we did two weeks out and so we were actually just kind of done early,” said Nash.

Currently, the Plymouth County Fair Board is putting on the finishing touches to the area.

The Plymouth County Fair begins on Wednesday, July 28.