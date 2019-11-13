Digital Exclusive: Christmas on the Mez

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Theatre hosted the first-ever Christmas on the Mez on Tuesday night.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., people could walk around, shop, and eat while looking at the different vendors inside of the theatre.

They could also participate in a silent auction throughout the event.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Debbie Bernstein LaCroix, organizer for the Christmas on the Mez about the event.

“It’s an opportunity to come out, have fun, experience the community theatre, and help us do a little, but of fundraising in the process,” said LaCroix, Sioux City Community Theatre.

The Christmas on the Mez had 27 different vendors from crafts to small businesses and two food trucks to bring a little bit of everything for everyone.

It’s a good way to come out and support the Sioux City Community Theatre.

“A lot of the people who are coming are community supporters already and then you also get people who haven’t, never been into the building. So, it gets them inside and can see what this is about and experience it without committing to sitting two hours for a play. I hope that once they come here, they would be like ‘you know what, we really do like the community and the feel of the theatre, we would absolutely love to come to one of the productions,'” said LaCroix, Sioux City Community Theatre.

The Sioux City Community Theatre hopes that they can do this event again next year.

The event brings a fun and relaxed atmosphere all while helping out and showing support for a staple in the community.

The theatre has been around in Siouxland since 1947 and currently in their 72nd season.