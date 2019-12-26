Digital Exclusive: Christmas Day at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There were businesses that were open on Christmas Day.

Cone Park is one of those businesses and has been open on December 25 for the last two years.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with John Byrnes, recreational coordinator at Cone Park, about how they’re successful on Christmas Day.

“We figured that we could find that soft spot in the middle of the day. Families might come out and have fun out [at Cone Park]. It has worked out perfectly for the last two years. So, definitely a tradition we want to continue,” said Byrnes.

Families were able to ice skate on the ice skating rink, go down the tubing hill, and hang out inside the warming lodge.

Cone Park was open on Christmas Day from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

“One of the biggest things is people know what to expect [at Cone Park] now. They know how to pre-purchase their tickets, that we have an ice rink, what our hours we are going to open. So, not only is it working better on our side. The public is starting to really [understand] when we open and how to use the park. Everything is coming together perfectly,” said Byrnes.

Byrnes said that more than half of the reservations were sold out.

Cone Park also had lots of walk-ins on Christmas Day.

“To provide a fun experience. A park for people to get outside, play, have fun and start the new tradition. I think people are really appreciative of that. They’re happy to spend time with their families. This is a brand new thing now that they have access to on Christmas Day to do,” said John Byrnes, recreational coordinator, Cone Park.

Cone Park hopes to someday be open on Thanksgiving, but it depends on the weather.

For more information on Cone Park, go to their website.

To find their 2019 holiday schedule, click here.