Digital Exclusive: Christmas Acres in Le Mars helps local charity

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The largest country Christmas display in the area not only bring the ‘wow’ factor to people who see it but also helps out a local charity.

Christmas Acres is putting on its breathtaking display for the 23rd year.

All of the proceeds will be helping out Christian Needs Center, a food and clothing pantry that help people who are struggling to provide the necessities for their families in Plymouth County.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Rob Scheitler, one of the owners of Christmas Acres, about the backstory of donating to the center.

“So, in 2011, my wife says ‘We’re going to start [donating to] charity.’ Our churches are all connected with the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars. So are several of the other area churches and that’s what our choice, to help Christan Needs Center. Because we know what they do and the family that started Christian Needs, we are also good friends with them. They also go to our church,” said Scheitler.

Last year, Christmas Acres was able to donate $15,000 to Christian Needs Center.

The Christmas display also brings lots of people to the acres that have either been there before again or coming to see it for the first time.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Jesse Treiber and his son, Rhett, about Christmas Acres.

“It’s everything! It’s our first time here like I said, and it’s quite a lot to take in,” said Treiber.

Rob, his wife, Joyce, and their daughter Shaunna started setting up on Labor Day and it took 10 weeks to be completed.

This year, the display started on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and will end on December 31, depending on if it’s raining or snowing.

There are walking paths in Christmas Acres for people to be able to see the lights and sculptures up close.

For this year’s display, there is estimated to be 150,000-200,000 or more lights on 28 trees, 50 bushes, and neighboring fields, over 700 plastic blow molds, and over 240 lighted sculptures.

Some of the lighted sculptures have been donated and rewrapped in LED lights that the Scheitler family works on during the summer.

For everyone that comes to Christmas Acres, they will receive a candy cane.

The Scheitler family has 5,000 assorted candy canes ready to hand out at the Christmas display.

For more information on Christmas Acres, go to their Facebook page and visit their location at 18481 Impala Ave, Le Mars, Iowa.

For more information on Christian Needs Center, visit their Facebook page.