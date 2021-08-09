Digital Exclusive: Catholic Charities of Sioux City organizes Suicide Support Group

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City will start offering a Suicide Support Group, consisting of 6 meetings in the fall.

The group is open to anyone over the age of 18, who has lost a family member or friend to suicide thirty days ago or longer.

The meetings will take place on Tuesday evenings beginning November 6, at the Sioux City location, 1202 Military Avenue.

image courtesy of the Catholic Charities Diocese of Sioux City

Once the group has been selected, the membership will remain the same, so the group will be closed for comfort and confidentiality.

Director of Marketing and Development for the Catholic Charities Diocese of Sioux City, Amy Jones, said they began receiving calls inquiring if they had a support group for suicide, “So, once we had seen a pattern of calls for it, we definitely wanted to meet that need.”

Clinical Services Director Benita Triplett, LISW, encourages loved ones struggling from such a loss to join, “More people than ever have lost someone close to them by suicide. Through this group, we will provide hope and support for moving forward in your journey through grief and loss.”

Triplett will co-facilitate the group with a therapist, Nate Philips, P-LMHC.

Jones said it was determined to make the groups available to individuals whose loss occurred 30 days ago or longer in order to give them time to process and make it easier to share and be mentally present in a group setting.

“There are probably a number of goals for the outcome of this support group,” said Jones, “Ultimately, we want to provide that hope and support for an individual that is in this situation. Help them along their journey and connect them with a group of individuals who can be that kind of ongoing support system.”

Donations will be put towards the payment for the group, so there is no cost to the individuals seeking support.

According to Jones, if anyone is in need of help right away, they can set up individual sessions, which they offer sliding fees for.

To sign up for the Suicide Support Group or talk with a therapist, call 712-252-4547, or contact by email.