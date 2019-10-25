Digital Exclusive: Briar Cliff’s Haunted Tunnels now open

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff’s annual Haunted Tunnels started on Thursday night, one week before Halloween.

Their underground tunnels go underneath three of their buildings starting at Heelan Hall.

This year’s theme is classic horror films that can keep people up at night.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Ariel Pokett, a Junior at Briar Cliff, about the Haunted Tunnels.

“The difference between the family friendly and the haunted tunnels is that during family friendly, most of the lights are still on and we don’t have any actors out in place. So, we’re not actually scaring anybody. You’re just basically there to see what we’ve done with the tunnels and our decorations and whatnot,” said Pokett.

Once the haunting hours start, all the lights are turned off, and the actors start scaring people.

Normally, the tunnels are used either during the wintertime or when it’s raining outside to go to different buildings on the Briar Cliff campus.

“I think that they definitely expect to see a lot of, like dark. I feel like they expect a lot of, like jump scares. They don’t really expect to see, like all the work we’ve put into it. Like, we have a maze, and it’s made out of actual walls,” said Pokett.

All of the proceeds from the Haunted Tunnels go towards the C.H.O.I.C.E.S student organization at Briar Cliff.

C.H.O.I.C.E.S stands for Choosing Healthy Options in College Enhancing Self.