Digital Exclusive: Briar Cliff Nursing holds Foot Clinic for Homeless

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University’s Nursing Department held their monthly foot clinic for the homeless on Thursday afternoon at The Warming Shelter.

The foot clinic is a way for the nursing department faculty and students to give back to the community and help those in need.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Dr. Susan Beidler, Chairwoman, and Professor of Nursing at Briar Cliff University, about the event.

“They don’t have the opportunity to shower and bathe every day like we all do. And their feet oftentimes, don’t get cared for very well, especially in the wintertime, when it’s cold and wet outside. And their feet just get really breakdown,” said Dr. Beidler.

The foot clinic started from Dr. Beidler’s previous experience with foot care while working at other colleges’ departments of nursing.

The clinic is also a way for nursing students to learn and be able to provide foot care for others.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Jessica Guzmanmata, Nursing Senior at Briar Cliff University, about the foot clinic.

“We’re going to be working with all kinds of populations and different people. So, it’s nice to get out there and see the different people that we will come across,” said Guzmanmata.

The homeless people that participated in the foot clinic were given a brand new pair of socks and a bottle of gold bond lotion.

There were 1,000 pairs of socks that were donated by the Bombas Giving Program.

Bombas socks are specifically made for the at-risk, in-need, and homeless communities that don’t have a clean pair of socks to put on every day.

The foot clinic has been going on for three years during the winter months when the Warming Shelter is open.