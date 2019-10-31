Digital Exclusive: Bicycle Work Night for Siouxland Bikes for Kids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Bikes for Kids held a Bicycle Work Night on Wednesday evening to work on bicycles to give away for the holiday season.

They fixed about two dozen bikes at Bak BMW. Several of the bikes have already been picked out by people beforehand.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Dave Bak, Ambassador for Siouxland Bikes for Kids, about the event.

“The actual Bicycle Nights, we usually do two or three a year. Um, where we get a group together so we can…do some in-mass and…have a good time, you know, just gather together as a bicycling community and…and…enjoy working together, having a good time,” said Bak, Siouxland Bikes for Kids.

They’re constantly working on bikes. Right now, they’re trying to get a surplus amount of bikes done so that they’re ready when the holiday season begins.

There are normally around a dozen people that come and work on bikes but could use the extra help.

“Um, If you got the talent, we sure need people to help, uh, uh work on the bicycles, either down here at the shop or you can pick them up, take them home, work on them, bring them back. Um, we supply the parts and stuff, all we need is some, some people with some know-how. And you don’t even have to know how to do a lot. Um, we need, you know, bikes cleaned up even,” said Bak, Siouxland Bikes for Kids.

The timeframe for a bicycle to be work on and completed is about two weeks.

They give away around 300 bikes a year.

Siouxland Bikes for Kids is a non-profit organization that takes bikes that are donated, fix them up, and give them to kids who cannnot afford a bike of their own.

They are also a part of Siouxland Cyclists, a non-profit organization that promotes enjoyable and safe cycling in Siouxland.