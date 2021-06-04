Digital Exclusive: Bands announced for Downtown Live 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are excited for the return of one of the city’s biggest summer events.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, Downtown Live on Fridays returns for another summer of live music.

“It’s really exciting to have this back and also, it’s just such a wonderful event. It’s certainly one of Sioux City’s premier events that take place every year,” said Brent Stockton, Downtown Live community member.

Organizers announced on Friday their band lineups for the 2021 season, covering a variety of musical genres from blues to rock.

“This year’s got that nice blend. We’ve got a couple of pretty heavy Blues acts; we’ve got Lilly Hiatt, for example, is more of just an Americana, kind of roots artist with a little rock and kind of edge to it that Lilly does. People are gonna be, I think, really blown away by her,” said Stockton.

Downtown Live kicks off the season on June 18 with the Rex Granite Band.