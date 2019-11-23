Digital Exclusive: Authorities remind Thanksgiving travelers to wear their seat belts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Thanksgiving is one of the deadliest weekends on the roads every year.

It is very important to be reminded of the importance of wearing your seat belt with more cars on the roads and the winter weather ahead.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Highway Safety Office is partnering with law enforcement to share a very important lifesaving reminder: “Click It or Ticket.”

The NDOT says that over the Thanksgiving weekend of 2017, 365 people were killed in car crashes nationwide.

In that same year, 57% of the Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurred at night, making nighttime driving to be very dangerous.

The NDOT also said that most of the deaths could have been prevented with the seat belts would’ve been worn.

According to the NDOT, in 2017, eight out of ten people that were totally ejected from the cars in car crashes were killed.

Wearing your seat belt is the most effective way to prevent being ejected from the car and also surviving a car crash.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said only 1% of the people wearing their seat belts in the cars were ejected in deadly car crashes, compared to the 28% of those that didn’t wear their seat belts.

“It is our greatest hope that our community members make it to their Thanksgiving destinations as safely as possible,” said Mark Segerstrom, NDOT Highway Safety Administrator. “Of the 175 fatalities last year, 66% were not wearing seat belts. When used correctly, seat belts substantially reduce the risk of fatal injury to vehicle occupants.”

In 2018, over 500 law enforcement officers participated in Nebraska’s Click It or Ticket Mobilization.

The campaign turned out 152 seat belt citations, 113 uninsured motorist citations, 109 driving under suspension citations, and 54 DUI or DUID arrests.

“Whether you’re driving 10 minutes to the Thanksgiving dinner table, or 10 hours, it’s critical that drivers and passengers Buckle Up — Every Trip, Every Time,” said Chief Bryan Waugh of the Kearney Police Department. “We want everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, so please, make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled before you ever start the car.”