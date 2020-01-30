Digital Exclusive: Are Siouxlanders sticking to their New Year’s resolutions?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Almost one month into 2020, so the question is have you been sticking to your New Year’s resolutions?

I asked some people Wednesday afternoon and their answers may surprise you.

“Yes I have,” said Jessica, Sioux City resident.

“We have with each other’s help, definitely,” said Robin and Ann, Sioux City residents.

“I wasn’t going to go but she’s like ‘C’mon get your butt in there. Let’s go.’ So, it helps having a friend that goes to the same place,” said Ann.

New Year’s resolutions are about looking back at last year and having a promise to make better lifestyle choices.

“Just because it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, especially the physical part. It’s something that I try to stick to but it doesn’t stick. I feel like this year it’s one of my priorities,” said Jessica.

If you haven’t been able to stick to those resolutions, here are some tips on how to keep them.

“Just don’t be scared and do it,” said Jessica.

“I would say don’t dwell on coming to the gym. Just get yourself in there and once you get in there, you’re glad to be there,” said Robin.

The American Psychological Association goes more into depth on sticking to your New Year’s resolutions.