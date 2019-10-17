Digital Exclusive: Akron celebrates the reopening of SD Hwy 48

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – The town of Akron, Iowa has something great to come together and celebrate.

They held “Celebrate 48,” an event to celebrate the reopening of South Dakota (SD) Highway 48 that happened on October 7.

The celebration had food, drinks, games, and activities. There were also tables to sit down, talk, and enjoy the beautiful fall night.

SD Highway 48 had been closed for almost seven months due to flood damage earlier this year.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Angela Price, an Akron business owner, about the reaction of the reopening of SD Highway 48 and what it has done for businesses in Akron.

“Everybody is really thrilled. [You] just see a lot more traffic in town. People are upbeat about it because it’s finally done and open. So, we’re very happy about [it]. I know that I am personally in my own business. I’ve seen just a huge uptick in more people coming.”

Price also said that normally when it floods, it’s closed for four to seven weeks at most. Seven months versus seven weeks is a nightmare.

A lot of long term businesses have been there for generations. Some have been here for about 100 years.

Price said that everybody pulled together to support each other during the closure.

“A lot of support of each other. Encouraging a lot of social media, advertising, and encouraging people to come out and support [Akron] in different events. It helped a lot, but it still was an impact. There was business lost because of [the closure].”

School buses had to drive on the South Dakota down to Westfield and come back up to Akron to get the kids. Kids were on the school buses longer than usual to get back and forth.

For everybody in Akron, life is a whole lot easier with SD Highway 48 open again.