Digital Exclusive: Support Siouxland Soldiers’ 12th Annual Holidays for our Heroes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Support Siouxland Soldiers held their 12th Annual Holidays for our Heroes event at Liberty Elementary on Tuesday night.

The event included a holiday meal, a clothing distribution from the Micah Project, and resource fair for veterans to learn more about all the agencies that serve veterans in Siouxland.

There was line outside of Libery Elementary before the doors even opened for the event.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Sarah Petersen, director of Support Siouxland Soldiers, about the event.

“We just want to connect our veterans and military families with other veterans and military families and also connect them to the community,” said Petersen.

The meal included broasted chicken, cheedar potatoes, salad, roll, pies, and cookies.

They had over 100 volunteers and every volunteers donated either a pie or cookies for the event.

Every family was able to take home a box of groceries and there were enough for 300 families.

Over 11,000 pounds of groceries were packed into 300 boxes packed with the help of Liberty Elementary students.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Dennis Martin, lead volunteer for Support Siouxland Soldiers, about the process.

“We had every kid in [Liberty Elementary] helping us fill grocery boxes [Tuesday] like a little beehive out there. My job was to keep it organized,” said Martin.

A box of groceries has canned fruit, soup, and vegetables; rice, pasta, large bag of chicken nuggets, a gallon of milk, cereal, holiday items like pumpkin pie filling, green beans, cream of mushroom soup.

There was about 600 to 700 veterans and military families that attended Tuesday night’s event.

Holidays for our Heroes is the biggest event that Support Siouxland Soldiers has on their calendars.

“It’s just a great event where a lot of people from the community come together to really show our veterans that we appreciate their service and that they’re not forgotten, especially this holiday season,” said Petersen.

The planning and preparation for the event took about a month.

Support Siouxland Soldiers’ mission is to connect veterans and military families with each other, the community, and with the resources available in the community to provide a sense of belonging and improve well-being.

For more information on Support Siouxland Soldiers, go to their Facebook page.