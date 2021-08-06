Digital Exclusive: 100-year-old woman honored for 40 years of spinning wool at Woodbury County Fair

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — For 40 years, a local woman has been demonstrating how to use a spinning wheel at the Woodbury County Fair and this year, Old Town had a special surprise for her.

Marjorie Hoppe has been attending the Woodbury County Fair since it began in the 1920s and has been spinning wool at Old Town since the 80s.

“I demonstrate and teach them and entertain them if I can,” Hoppe said, “My spinning wheel is kind of a surprise to some, especially the younger ones. It is fun to get out and talk to people, and I love children coming up. How their eyes just sparkle, and they saw something different with the spinning wheel.”

Hoppe said when she learned how to spin wool into yarn, she went to Australia to obtain a spinning wheel, and ever since she has been making mittens, scarves, sweaters, even slippers for dogs.

“I was a teacher when I was getting into the spinning wheel, and the kids found out about it. They wanted to see one, so I brought it to school. All of the classes came, [from the] elementary, and I gave a presentation then and so I kept going.”

As a valued member of the Old Town in Woodbury County fair, she was presented with a cake to honor her and to help celebrate her 100th birthday, which occurred in April.

Marjorie and her spinning wheel can be found on the Bunker House porch in the early afternoons, where completed items can be purchased.