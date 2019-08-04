Digital Exclusive: Woodbury County Fair wrap up

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Sunday was the last day of the Woodbury County Fair.

KCAU 9 Digital had the chance to speak with two members of Royalty about how the fair is wrapping up.

This year’s Woodbury County Fair First Prince, Nick McGowan said, “As the Woodbury County Fair is wrapping up, everyone is getting ready to send their projects to the state fair.”

He also mentioned that they just finished up doing their showmanship awards at the Grandstand.

Justin Krough, the 2019 Woodbury County Fair Second Prince, explained to KCAU 9 Digital how the royalty goes to all the different Grandstand events, gave out ribbons and watched over the fair.

“It’s just great to give back to the fair,” Krough added.

McGowan also encourages anyone who can come by the fair to take some time out of their day and enjoy time with family and friends as the fair is a great place to be.

The Woodbury County Fair closes out this year’s fair with Ultimate Durby tonight at 6 in the Grandstand.