Digital Exclusive: What you should be aware of when it comes to prediabetes

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — One in three adults have prediabetes and one in nine adults are unaware they have it, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC said prediabetes is when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but are not high enough to be considered Type 2 Diabetes.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has released some risk factors associated with diabetes.
- Being overweight
- Being 45 years or older
- Having a parent or sibling with Type 2 Diabetes
- Not being physically active more than three times a week
- Contracting Gestational Diabetes
- Having a baby over nine pounds
- Having polycystic ovary syndrome
If you think you might be at risk, the IDPH recommends making an appointment with your physician.
