Digital Exclusive: What makes an animal albino?

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — If you have seen a white animal with pink eyes, it’s probably albino.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, there are many animal species in Iowa that have been observed to be albino.

Albinism means animals cannot produce melanin which is the pigment needed for adding color to the skin. It passed on to offspring through genetics from a parent.

The Iowa DNR said animals with albinism often have problems focusing, depth perception and tracking with their eyes. This is due to the improper forming of their irises, retinas, eye muscles and optic nerves since they lack melanin.

Albino animals also have a higher risk of contracting melanoma because their skin is not protected from the sunlight due to not having melanin. Another issue some albino animals have are birds having a harder time mating and are rejected often, according to the Iowa DNR.

Albinism affected animals are often easily seen by their predators because they suffer from cryptic coloration. Iowa DNR states cryptic coloration as “the coloring or markings animals have to blend into their environment.” However, some animals with albinism are not recognized by their predators because of the strange coloring.

According to the Iowa DNR, more than 50% of white deer cannot be shot. Since the 1980s, whitetail deer that are mostly white have been protected in Iowa. Larry Stone wrote a book, “Whitetail Treasure, Trophy or Trouble? A History of Deer in Iowa” he writes:

“In the 1980s, an albino doe in the St. Ansgar area attracted hundreds of people seeking to catch sight of it or to take a photograph. Local hunters passed up shots at the animal, and farmers guarded it jealously. The uproar when a hunter shot a white deer in another part of the state prompted the Iowa Legislature to pass a law protecting white deer.”

