Digital Exclusive: Truck crashes into another truck, both catching fire outside Moville

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Traffic along Highway 20, just west of Moville was moving slowly this morning after two trucks crashed into each other, bursting into flames shortly after.

Traffic was down to one lane on both sides of Highway 20, just before 9:00 a.m. as local emergency crews were called to the vehicle accident and fire.

According to a witness that was at the scene, the driver of one of the trucks started noticing mechanical failures/issues inside the cab and decided to pull off into the center median on Highway 20.

As the driver was pulling towards the median, a second truck came over the near-by hill and crashed into the back of the first truck, both trucks catching fire shortly after.















Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Deputy Tony Wingert was at the scene and told KCAU 9 Digital that the crash is still under investigation, and they don’t want to cause any speculations by saying what they think may have caused the accident.

Assisting on the call was Moville Fire Rescue and Ambulance, Lawton Ambulance, and Woodbury County Sheriffs.

As this is an ongoing investigation, keep checking back for more updates as we receive them.

Here is a link to a Facebook Live that was taken at the scene this morning.