Digital Exclusive: The importance of remembering the Holocaust

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s an old saying, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

January 27 is designated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day where many are reminded of one of the darkest periods of the 20th century.

Rabbi Guy Greene of Congregation Beth Shalom stated it’s important to study the Holocaust so that we don’t repeat it in the future.

RABBI – “It’s important to remember the Holocaust because it teaches us lessons. It was the most horrific genocide in our modern times with 11 million people perishing during the Holocaust,” said Guy Greene, rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom.

Rabbi Greene went on to explain what happens during a traditional service for this day.

RABBI – “Six candles are traditionally lit and there are various descriptions of survivors; actually, survivors may speak, there are not that many survivors right now, but the various descriptions of victims and the retelling of that story,” said Rabbi Greene.

Due to COVID-19, no in-person services will be held in Congregation Beth Shalom Wednesday night.