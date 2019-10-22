Digital Exclusive: The importance of detecting breast cancer early

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and getting tested early for breast cancer should be important for everyone.

“The earlier that you detect breast cancer, the sooner it can be found. It can even be found at Stage 0 or Stage 1. If that’s the case then it can be treated a lot easier, simpler and have a lot more options,” Meaghan Combs, patient coordinator at MercyOne Breast Care Center, explained KCAU 9 Digital.

There are different ways you can get checked for breast cancer. The most effective way is by getting a mammogram done when you turn 40 or sooner depending on your family history. You can also get checked by your family doctor or OBGYN during your yearly physical. A third way to get checked is to do monthly exams on yourself.

Jeanette McFee, a sergeant with the South Sioux City Police and a breast cancer survior found her lump by doing a monthly exam on herself.

“I was diagnosed in 2011 when I was 37-years-old. I actually found the lump on my own and went to the doctor. From there it led to a series of tests. I went through mammograms and a biopsy and it came back positive for cancer,” McFee said.

She went through two mastectomies and reconstructive surgeries after being diagnosed. She also did preventative measures by doing six months of intensive chemotherapy and six weeks of radiation.

Even though McFee has been cancer-free for eight years, she now worries about her two daughters also getting breast cancer.

“I have two daughters so I’m already starting to think as they get older at what age am I going to start to worry about them getting it, to get them to get their mammograms done,” McFee mentioned.

“If your mother was diagnosed at age 38, then you would want to start at age 28. So you want to start 10 years before. Your mother, sister or daughter are going to be the three most important individuals that are going to raise your risk higher,” added Combs.

Both McFee and Combs recommend getting checked as early as possible and if you notice anything different or feel any lumps, go to the doctor as soon as possible.