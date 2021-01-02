Digital Exclusive: The First Day Hike challenge begins today

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The annual First Hike of the Year at Iowa state parks will look different this year.

Starting January 1 through January 3, 2021, folks can visit as many Iowa state parks for a chance to win a two-night stay in a cabin at Lake Darling State Park.

“This weekend is the First Hike of the Year. DNR has a website where you can click in, so I thought I’d come out hike the first day of the year and enjoy nature, get my first hike in,” said Kyle McCoy, a Sioux City Resident.

Instead of guided hikes, folks can make their own hike with the help of a digital app known as the State Park Passport.

“There’s a website, called ‘The State Park Passport’ that you can download and then when you came to a certain part, there’s a list of all the different state parks that you can go to. Like for today, this was one of the state parks that was listed. There’s a GPS tracker you can use to check in to the park, and down by Pammel Shelter there’s a code that i put in that registered me for actually being her on the first day of the year,” said McCoy.

Each code counts as one entry in the sweepstakes.