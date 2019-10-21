Digital Exclusive: The benefit of saving early

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a young woman saved $100,00 before she turned 25, KCAU 9 asked a local financial planner why its important to save early.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Marc Geels, the CEO of EFS Group Wealth Management about the importance of saving while you’re young.

“So anything you can save early is going to be worth so much more later. Everyone always says whats one of the greatest regrets is that not saving enough early on,” Geels said.

Geels mentioned that it is better to start saving money earlier in life.

“Do it as soon as you start working. Put aside 15% of what you’re earning and hopefully you have a company 401K or if you don’t just automatically save 15% and you will never miss it. You will adjust your lifestyle to what you’re earning,” Geels explained.

He added that a big mistake a lot of people make is doing the opposite and adjusting their lifestyle to what they’re earning and then try to save.

There are lots of ways people can start saving early, according to Geels. A couple of those ways are a 401K or a Roth.

“For younger people, I would say your 401K and if you’re in a 12% tax bracket I would save all that money into a Roth versus into a pre-tax. And the reason for that is just simply you’re probably going to grow your wealth and your income and be ina higher tax bracket in the future hopefully,” added Geels.

When investing in Roth, Geels explains that the contributions you put into it grow tax-free and you don’t get penalized for accessing your contributions which makes it different than an Individual Retirement Account (IRA).

When its time to retire, a lot of people move to a warmer place, become snowbirds, or travel a lot. Starting to save while you’re young can help individuals do that.

“I think the key to accumulating wealth and saving money early gives you flexibility later on in life,” Geels stated.

He believes its all about the individual’s mindset when it comes to saving money. Young adults need to be more patient when it comes to purchasing homes and cars as they are purchasing items when they can’t afford them.