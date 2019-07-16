Digital Exclusive: STEAM Summer Camp

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Science, technology, engineering, art, math and trains are in store for kids attending this year’s STEAM summer camp.

The Sioux City Railroad Museum held their first day of STEAM Summer Camp on Tuesday with science being the theme. Each day of the four-hour camp will be a different theme: science, technology, engineering, art and math. Each theme will also include learning about trains.

On Tuesday the kids learned about kinetic energy. They used what they learned from a video and PowerPoint for their rubber band activity and to warm up their skittles during their break.

They also learned how kinetic energy works throughout the steam engine.

The camp is held in two different sessions from Tuesday, July 16 through Saturday, July 20. There is a morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 8 and an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for kids ages 9 to 12.