Digital Exclusive: STD’s are on the rise, what you need to know to protect yourself

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – October 4 is an important day to recognize those who help give lots of attention to sexual health, particularly sexual transmitted diseases.

The National Coalition of STD Directors (NCSD) and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) recognize today, October 4, as National Disease Interventionalist Specialist (DIS) Recognition Day.

DIS works with many public health programs, but their main focus is sexual health, specifically STDs, such as HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. They also help individuals who are diagnosed with confidentially notifying partners, gathering important resources, and directing them to the appropriate medical treatment.

In 2018, DIS followed up on almost 20,000 diagnoses and contacted an additional 4,000 partners.

KCAU 9’s Digital Team spoke with Sara Karpuk ARNP/ PA from MercyOne Internal Medicine about the rise in STD’s, and she believes that one of the main reasons is due to poor sex education.

Sara stated that the United States as a country lacks proper sexual education, and part of that is due to the lack of funding for proper health resources.

The number of people who have been diagnosed with gonorrhea have more than doubled in Iowa since 2015, with 4,839 known cases in 2018.

If the diseases are left untreated, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) can lead to serious to irreversible complications. However, with the help of early diagnosis and treatment, can prevent these complications.

Regular testing is very important because they may not have obvious symptoms.

Also, having open and honest conversations with your partners and doctors about sexual and reproductive health are essential in reducing the number of STDs cases. For more information about Disease Intervention Specialists (DIS), click here.

To review Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) national STD data, click here. To see Iowa’s STD data or DIS map, click here.