Digital Exclusive: South Sioux City police offer car theft protection tips

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — In 2017, the South Sioux City Police Department reported 46 car thefts.

Lt. Chris Chernock of the South Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 the peak time for cars to be broken into or stolen during the winter months is when people leave their cars unattended when warming them up when they’re leaving for work or school.

After the reported car thefts dropped down to 36 in 2018, police in South Sioux have offered some tips to help citizens keep their cars safe during the winter months.

“Know what’s going on around your house, if you see somebody that doesn’t belong there, call us. If you someone trying car doors, call us. It’s the same old thing, if you see it, say it. Call it in and tell us about it. And lock up your valuables, keep them out of sight, keep them locked, keep the cars locked and stay inside of them as they’re warming up,” Lt. Chernock said.

Since most car thefts happen in the winter, be sure to take extra precautions in the upcoming months.