SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Humane Society held an off-site adoption event at Fleet Farm on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the event, they had a couple of dogs, some kittens, bunnies and a guinea pig.

During the event, they ran a promo for a free dog bed and other dog supplies that would leave with the first dog to get adopted.

If you missed these pets, you can catch them at the Siouxland Humane Society as well as many others looking for the forever homes.