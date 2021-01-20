Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Public Library now streams movies for free

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Library patrons now have the option to stream through the Sioux City Public Library’s new digital service called Kanopy.

“I know a lot of people are familiar with Netflix and the streaming services, but you have to pay a monthly fee for those. Kanopy is totally free using your full-service library card,” said Helen Rigdon, director of the Sioux City Public Library.

The streaming platform includes over 30,000 films that range from modern hits to documentaries to kids’ programs.

“There’s plenty for anyone, especially with us all staying inside right now. There’s plenty of content for anyone who would be interested in using it,” said Matthew Stogdill, library services associate at the Public Library Morningside Branch.

Patrons can sign up using their library card number to create an account and even download the app to their smart devices.

For those who don’t have access to the internet, the new HotSpots come with the app installed.

“We had somebody come in and check out a hotspot, be able to catch up on their schoolwork and then they’d be able to, in their free time, watch some movies,” said Stogdill.

Even though the service was released last week, the response has been very positive.

“We’ve had, I think they said up until yesterday, 414 people have logged into it and there’s been over 2,000 minutes been viewed,” said Rigdon.