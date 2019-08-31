Digital Exclusive: Severe lung disease linked to vaping found in teens and young adults

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, new severe lung disease has been reported and is linked to vaping that is being found in teens and young adults.

This severe respiratory illness has been reported in several states and is found in teens and young adults with vaping history.

The IDPH has listed off some symptoms to watch out the public:

Coughing

Fatigue

Dizziness

Headache

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Chest pain

Worsening, difficulty breathing

The IDPH reports that there has been one common factor with the illness, THC. Out of seven cases, five of them reported using THC while vaping.

They have also released some recommendations for the public. A few of the recommendations included not to buy products for vapes or e-cigarettes off the streets and not to modify the products or add any substances to these products that are not intended by the manufacturer.

