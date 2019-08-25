Digital Exclusive: Sawdust Days at Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Over the weekend, sawdust was flying around as the two Sioux City Bomgaars stores held their Sawdust Days event.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Hamilton store manager, Matt Holst, about what the event is all about.

“So today we have Sawdust Days going on. We have 12 percent off Stihl products and other great deals going on. We have Scott Toban down here doing some chainsaw carving. Come on down here and have some free pop and popcorn,” Holst said.

During the event, customers were able to stop by and see Scott Toban doing some chain saw carvings. On Sunday, one of the carvings done by Toban was a turtle with a baby turtle on its back.

Bomgaars also had a Stihl representative there who give demos and customers could put their name in a drawing for a chance to win a 16 inch MS 170 Stihl Chainsaw with a one year warranty.