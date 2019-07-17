Digital Exclusive: Protection from Mosquitoes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Iowa reporting their first West Nile Virus case of 2019 last week, the Iowa Department of Public Health has some reminders to keep people protected from mosquitoes.

The IDPH would like to remind people to use EPA registered insect repellent. This includes repellent containing DEET. However, they also would like to remind people to read the labels for warnings and directions as insect repellent should not be applied to babies under the age of two months.

With mosquitoes most active during the night, try having planned activities indoors to prevent mosquitoes from bitting. If being outside is required for an activity then, it is a good idea to wear long-sleeved clothing, long pants, socks, and shoes.

Another way to help be protected from mosquitoes is to not stand in bodies of water as that is where mosquitoes lay their eggs. The IDPH also recommends emptying any container that has water such as a pet bowl or a bucket and changing the water in birdbaths every three to four days.

For more information on mosquito protection and the West Nile Virus click here.