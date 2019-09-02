Digital Exclusive: Preventing vehicle burglaries

PARKER, S.D. (KCAU) — Turner County Sheriff’s Office has shared some ways to help prevent vehicle burglaries.

According to the authorities, less than 10 percent of vehicle burglaries happen to locked vehicles or forced entry.

Many items that are commonly taken out of vehicles include:

Backpacks, gym bags, briefcases, day-planners

Cash/coins, checkbooks, credit/debit cards

Wallets and purses

Laptops, iPods, MP3 players

Portable GPS navigation systems

Stereo/CD players, faceplates, amps, speakers (even when bolted down)

Jewelry, mail (identity theft), tools

However, the Turner County Sheriff’s Department shared three ways to help prevent items from being stolen from vehicles.

Lock your doors Take your valuables with you including cell phones, wallets/purses, GPS units, computers, weapon and jewelry Hide valuables so they’re aren’t in plain sight if you aren’t able to take them with you. Use your trunk space.

The authorities want to remind everyone of these tips to help prevent vehicle burglaries, even if you live in a small town.