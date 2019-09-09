SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — September is National Preparedness Month and FEMA wants you to be prepared for any emergency.
During the month, every week is a different theme to ways to make sure you’re prepared when emergencies happen. This week is week two and it’s all about making a plan to be prepared for disasters.
FEMA has shared some tips about how to make different plans so you can be ready for emergencies:
- Make an emergency plan
- Learn your evacuation zone and have an evacuation plan
- Practice evacuating in your car with your pets so they’re familiar if you need to evacuate
- Include children in the disaster planning process
- Sign up for alerts and warnings in your area
- Weather alerts and alerts from your children’s school
- Have enough food, water and meds to least at least 72 hours
For more information about what to include in your plan, click here.
Latest Stories
- Digital Exclusive: National Preparedness Month, week two
- Clay County Fair offering refunds after Foreigner concert canceled
- Disney sending boy who gave up trip to help Hurricane Dorian victims to Disney World
- Wells Enterprises buying new ice cream brand
- Web Exclusive: West Virginia strangers form “life changing” village community