Digital Exclusive: National Preparedness Month, week two

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — September is National Preparedness Month and FEMA wants you to be prepared for any emergency.

During the month, every week is a different theme to ways to make sure you’re prepared when emergencies happen. This week is week two and it’s all about making a plan to be prepared for disasters.

FEMA has shared some tips about how to make different plans so you can be ready for emergencies:

Make an emergency plan

Learn your evacuation zone and have an evacuation plan

Practice evacuating in your car with your pets so they’re familiar if you need to evacuate

Include children in the disaster planning process

Sign up for alerts and warnings in your area Weather alerts and alerts from your children’s school

Have enough food, water and meds to least at least 72 hours

For more information about what to include in your plan, click here.

