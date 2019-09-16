Digital Exclusive: National Preparedness Month, week three

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — September is National Preparedness Month and FEMA wants you to be prepared for any emergency.

During the month, every week is a different theme to ways to make sure you’re prepared when emergencies happen. This week is week three and it’s all about youth preparedness.

FEMA has shared some tips about how to get your children prepared:

Teach children what to do in an emergency if they are at home or away.

Help kids communicate during an emergency

add your kid’s school’s social media infor to the family communication plan

Include your child’s medication or supplies in the family’s emergency kit.

Add your child’s stuffed animals, board games, or books in your emergency kit.

Get kids involved in building their own emergency kit

For information on how to prepare your child for a disaster, click here.