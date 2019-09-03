Digital Exclusive: National Preparedness Month, week one

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — September is National Preparedness Month and FEMA wants you to be prepared for any emergency.

During the month, every week is a different theme to ways to make sure you’re prepared when emergencies happen. This week is week one and it’s all about saving up for emergencies early.

FEMA has shared some tips about how to financially ready for emergencies:

Make sure you have flood insurance

Take pictures of important documents and keep them safe

Make sure you keep cash on hand because in case ATMs or credit card machines quit working

These items are apart of what FEMA calls an ‘Emergency Financial First Aid Kit’. To learn more about how to set one up or to get more information, click here.