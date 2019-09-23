Digital Exclusive: National Preparedness Month, week 4

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — September is National Preparedness Month and FEMA wants you to be prepared for any emergency.
During the month, every week is a different theme to ways to make sure you’re prepared when emergencies happen. This week is week four and it’s all about getting involved in your community’s preparedness.
FEMA has shared some tips about how to get involved in your community’s preparedness:
- Learn about the hazards most likely to affect your community and their appropriate responses.
- Find out what voluntary organizations are active in your community.
- Check-in with neighbors to see how you can help each other before and after a storm.
- Finding support from friends, family and community organizations can help kids cope with disasters.
- Take classes in life-saving skills or emergency response
- CPR/AED
- First Aid
- Community Emergency Response Teams