Digital Exclusive: National Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — With hunting season just around the corner, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday.

Established in 1972, National Hunting and Fishing Day is held on the fourth Saturday of September, according to the press release.

Gov. Ricketts signed a proclamation on Monday, September 23, marking Saturday as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska.

Hunting and fishing in Nebraska have been around longer than the state.

The press release said, $34.21 million was contributing by Nebraska sportsmen and women to support the Nebraska Game and Parks in 2018 and both residents and non-residents spend roughly $1 billion a year in Nebraska as hunters and anglers.

