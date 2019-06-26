Digital Exclusive: Lewis and Clark obstacle course

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wednesday morning the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center hosted their weekly “Exploration Wednesdays” hand on learning for kids.

The program started at 10 a.m. and lasts about 45 minutes. They have two sections one at 10 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. The earlier one, “Campfire Stories,” is recommended for kids first grade and younger and the later one, “Junior Explorers,” is recommended more towards the second grade and older age group.

The theme for June 26 was “Hurdles on the Trail” and “Keeping up with the Captains”. Both sessions were geared toward obstacles that Lewis and Clark would have encountered during their exploration.

The kids went through an obstacle course that was designed to display the dangers Lewis and Clark had. They had to weave in and out of the Rocky Mountains and jump over prairie dog holes. They also had to try not to lose their water supply so they could water the grizzly bear to quench his thirst.

The next “Exploration Wednesdays” is next Wednesday, July 3. The theme will be “Drop-In Bingo”.

For a list of all their events for “Exploration Wednesdays” click here.