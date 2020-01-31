Digital Exclusive: January is Mental Wellness Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – January is Mental Wellness Month.

Even though the month is almost over, it’s still important to highlight mental wellness.

Your emotional well-being can be negatively affected by excessive stress, financial problems, relationships, school, and work.

Physical factors can also make one vulnerable to having mental wellness issues.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said mental wellness creates a state of well-being in which the person realizes his or her own abilities, cope with the normal stresses of life, work productively and purposefully, and able to contribute to their community.

“Proactively taking care of your mental wellness can prevent more serious problems from developing,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at Nebraska DHHS.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), there are eight dimensions to a person’s wellness:

emotional (coping effectively with life and creating satisfying relationships)

spiritual (expanding our sense of purpose and meaning in life)

intellectual (recognizing creative abilities and finding ways to expand knowledge and skills)

physical (recognizing the need for physical activity, diet, sleep, and nutrition)

environmental (good health by occupying pleasant, stimulating environments that support well-being)

financial (satisfaction with current and future financial situations)

occupational (personal satisfaction and enrichment derived from one’s work)

social (developing a sense of connection, belonging, and a well-developed support system)

The DHHS has some tips to build up your mental wellness:

Create a guide of coping skills and having people to talk to in stressful situations.

Give yourself new opportunities to practice self-acceptance and self-esteem.

Put yourself first with a hot bath, treating yourself to a movie, spending time with family and friends, or something that helps you relax and re-charge your brain.

Join a club, social group, or volunteer group

Be creative about budgeting and spending

Find a community whose spiritual outlook you share

Exercise for at least 30 minutes every day of walking, a fitness class, or playing a sport to help alleviate the symptoms of depression and anxiety

Practicing gratitude will help use the feelings of thankfulness and optimism, making challenges easier.

Eating a balanced diet adds to someone’s physical and mental health.

Sleep between seven to nine hours every night.

To learn more about mental wellness, go to SAMHSA or Mental Health websites.