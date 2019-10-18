Digital Exclusive: It’s spooky season, that means Halloween candy and movies

NORTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s that time of year where the air is crisp, the leaves are changing colors, and spooky creatures and monsters are making appearances, but what we want to know is all about the goodies and the movies!

KCAU 9’s Digital made an appearance at the Food Truck Friday event in North Sioux Friday afternoon to ask event goers what their favorite Halloween candy and/ or movie is.

Everyone’s response was different, with candies ranging from candy corn, to chocolate-based candies like Reeses, Snickers and more, to skittles. Siouxland seems pretty split on favorite candies for Halloween, but there was one candy that seemed to make an appearance more than others: Reeses.

It’s not just about the different candies you can get during this time of year, but also about the movies that you can watch. From the ones that may scare you and make you jump, to the family-friendly Halloween movies, Siouxlanders seem to be more about the family-friendly movies. We got a few mixed responses from Hocus Pocus, to Scream, to The Nightmare Before Christmas. Just like the candy, there was one movie that made an appearance more than others: Nightmare Before Christmas.

Look for us the next time we do a Quick Question Friday segment and you could have your answer shown.

If you would like to make a suggestion for a Quick Question Friday question let us know and we will add it to our list! All you have to do is comment on our Quick Question Friday Facebook post (just click on the Facebook video below) or send us an email to news@kcautv.com with your question!