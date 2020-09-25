Digital Exclusive: It’s Bike to Work Day in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today was Bike to Work Day in Siouxland.

Bike to Work Day is part of a national effort to show folks the benefits of cycling instead of driving.

“It’s held once a year just to bring awareness of cycling in our communities and Bike to Work Week in particular, which is this week, brings attention to those who would like to cycle to work and the possibility of cycling to work from your home,” said Erin Berzina

Bike to Work Day in normally held on the third week of May, but was changed to September because of COVID-19.

This also meant that the commuter breakfast had to operate more like a drive-thru.

Cycling offers some environmental as well as health benefits.

ERIN – “Biking is really, really very good. It’s a very good exercise for both your mental and your physical health. It also contributes to a cleaner environment due to the less fuel emissions and it saves you some dollars at the pump as well.”

