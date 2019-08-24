Digital Exclusive: Hubbard Hoot Owl Days

Hubbard, Neb. (KCAU) — Many gathered in Hubbard, Neb. Saturday for their 10th Annual Hoot Owl Days.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Pete McKeever and Trudy Jepsen about all the different events going on this weekend.

“We’ve been doing this for ten years now. It’s a weekend festival going on. A lot of activities going on today [Saturday]. We have a dance starting at 8 tonight and goes until midnight. If you could sneak out and come see it, it’d be great,” McKeever said.

Some of the activities on Saturday including a pet show, poker run, petting zoo, mini carnival, a money dig, different vendors and a framer’s market. There was also live music, farm tractor display, and a hooting contest.

“Tomorrow [Sunday] we have a delicious breakfast at church here in town from 8 a.m. to noon. We also have a classic car show starting at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a lawnmower poker run kicking in at 2 p.m,” added McKeever.

“Then we have a kayak run at 4 p.m. at Kramper Lake and there is a hayrack ride tomorrow night, Sunday night, at 7 p.m. Come on out and enjoy that,” Jepsen said.

The hayrack will be at Danish Alps State Recreational Area and it will be lead by Dan, the park’s superintendent and it’s a tour of Kramper Lake.

“You might even say, ‘We’re having a hoot!’,” Jepsen added.

For a list of all the events going on over the weekend, click here.

