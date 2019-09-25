Digital Exclusive: House of Representatives impeachment process

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday the House of Representatives will proceed with a formal impeachment inquiry for President Trump.

Impeachment is the formal process by which a sitting United States President has been possibly accused of wrongdoing.

When the impeachment process happens it has multiple different steps and begins in the House of Representatives. The first step is when someone from the House makes a suggestion to launch an impeachment proceeding. From there, the Speaker of the House determines whether or not to follow up on the suggestion and proceed to an impeachment inquiry.

If the Speaker of the House decides to move forward with an impeachment inquiry, they would need to decide if the House Judiciary Committee or a special committee needs to be formed to handle the inquiry.

If the House of Judiciary Committee is chosen, there can be a public hearing to vote on the articles of impeachment and they can take as long as they want as they investigate.

In order for a sitting U.S. President to be impeached by the House of Representatives, there needs to be a majority vote in favor of approving the articles.