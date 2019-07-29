Digital Exclusive: Hiking and Backpacking at Stone State Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hiking, mountain biking, backpacking and camping are all things that can be done at a few of Siouxland’s parks.

Stone State Park’s Manager, Jason Dykstra with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, told KCAU 9 Digital that there are actually a lot of people around the Siouxland area to Stone State Park to train for hiking adventures out west or for big hunting trips.

“We have seven miles of multiuse trails and six miles of hiking trails,” Dykstra said about the trails at Stone State Park.

Dykstra added that people can use mountain bikes and ride horses on the multiuse trails. He recommends that if going out hiking or backpacking to wear sturdy shoes and long pants.

Dykstra also mentions there are other places for hiking in the Siouxland area such as Bacon Creek Park or Five Ridge Prairie State Preserve in Plymouth County.

For more information on backpacking or hiking in Iowa, click here.