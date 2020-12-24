Digital Exclusive: Here’s what is happening on Christmas Eve

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It is Christmas Eve which means a lot of places will be closing early, but there are still some events and fun things to do.

While most churches will be having their Christmas Mass tonight, families can enjoy an afternoon at the now open Cone Park.

The park will be open until 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be open on Christmas Day for the afternoon.

Folks can check holiday hours at Cone Park’s website.

In Le Mars, folks can visit Christmas Acres from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. where they can enjoy the lights and displays.