Digital Exclusive: Global Handwashing Day used to help spread awareness

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Every year, Global Handwashing Day is celebrating on October 15 to help spread awareness about the importance of washing your hands with hot soapy water.

According to the CDC, Global Handwashing Day is a yearly reminder that the best way to avoid spreading germs and getting sick is to wash your hands with hot soapy water.

Washing with hot soapy water can reduce the number of kids who get sick and educating the community about washing their hands can help:

Reduce the number of people who get sick with diarrhea by about 23-40%

Reduces absenteeism due to gastrointestinal illness in schoolchildren by 29-57%

Reduce diarrheal illness in people with weakened immune systems by about 58%

Reduce respiratory illnesses, like colds, in the general population by about 16-21%

For more information on washing your hands, click here.