Digital Exclusive: Dangers of secondhand smoke

Dangers of secondhand smoke

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Secondhand smoke has over 4,000 chemicals in it. Hundreds of those chemicals are toxic to the human body and many are known to cause cancer.

KCAU 9 Digital talked with Steve Beekman with Siouxland District Health Department about the dangers of secondhand smoke.

“Harmful effects of secondhand smoke would be a lot a heart and long damages,” Beekman said.

The Iowa Department of Public Health states that secondhand smoke affects everyone, not just the people smoking. Nonsmokers who breathe in secondhand smoke have a greater chance of developing heart disease, lung cancer and stroke.

“People who are exposed to secondhand smoke at work or at home are at a 30 percent increased risk for lung cancer and infections,” Beekman added.

